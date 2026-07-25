Storage & Rent PLEASE HELP! 🙏🏼

PLEASE HELP ME AND MY KIDS!! Me & my kids are in need of paying our storage unit & part of our rent.

Me & my boys are behind 3 months at our storage and our storage is due again on the 10th of next month.

I'm a single mother & we just moved and I just started back to work & I am in need of serious help before we lose everything.

Please anything will help. If I make more then what I get from this fundraiser I will give back to someone else.

I also want to give to (give send go) as well cause without this website & the people I wouldn't be able to make it for my kids and myself.

Please help us so I can save our storage and all our stuff we have so many memories in our storage and we are making so many more in our new home.

Like I said anything will help so please help us and prayers will also help as well.

God Bless to all that help us and I pray for all those in need to get the help they need In Jesus sus Name Amen! 🙏🏼



