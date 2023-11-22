Stop Owen Benjamin

Hello, my name is Adam Camacho. I'm a husband, a father, and owner of Filmgrain Studios.





For three years I worked as a Content Media Producer and Videographer for Owen Benjamin Smith. I was often praised by Owen Benjamin and members of the "Bear Community" for my work. Including many short clips and promos, three documentaries, and a comedy special. As well as my creative guidance, input, and direction of various projects.





When I started working with Owen, I thought I was helping him build a close-knit, self-sustaining community, outside of the unfair debt-riddled system we're all in. I thought Owen was a "truth teller", with good intentions, fighting the censorship conformity of the Beast System. I now know in retrospect it was all a misleading and deceptive ruse. And most of all, I've now realized that Owen worked at manipulating me, while falsely leading me to believe that we were friends.





Owen Benjamin's true nature was unveiled on October 17, 2023, during a live-stream where he unleashed a torrent of vicious lies and insults towards me, in front of thousands of viewers. He deliberately misrepresented our private business dealings, engaging in defamation and verbal attacks that were riddled with countless incorrect claims and baseless accusations. Using derogatory and racist language, he labeled me a criminal, a thief, an extortionist, and degraded me with vile slurs. However, his verbal assault did not stop there. Owen also targeted my innocent family, going on to make relentless lewd and vulgar statements about my wife, children, and myself. It is crucial to expose and address Owen Benjamin's abhorrent behavior, which demonstrates a complete lack of decency and respect.

As a result of this extremely vicious public attack against me, my family, and my business. I have lost my main source of income. I have lost clients. I have been publicly humiliated. And it has put an extremely undeserving and unwarranted strain on my marriage. Directly resulting in a significantly harmful and unmeasurable toll on my health. Which led to a brief hospitalization.





Owen Benjamin's actions have caused immense harm to numerous individuals, including those within his own "Bear Community". Victims such as Made by Jimbob, Curtis Stone, Paul Romano, Steven Crowder, Joe Rogan, Nick Fuentes, alongside others, have suffered from his relentless castigation.





I have already acquired legal counsel. And I have secured a Lawyer. My case against Owen Benjamin is not based on mere "speculation or hearsay", but on concrete evidence that unequivocally supports my claims. And my evidence demonstrates the extent of the damages he and others have caused.





The importance of this lawsuit cannot be overstated, as it not only seeks to hold Owen Benjamin legally accountable in a Court of Law. But also holds Owen Banjamin accountable for his actions. And will serve as a beacon of hope for all his targeted victims, and the victims of the "Bear Community".

Together, we can mobilize for justice, but I cannot financially do it alone. Your financial support is crucial in ensuring that these legal efforts are effectively carried out. By donating to this cause, you are actively contributing to the fight against Owen Benjamin, and helping me pave the road to court, where we can seek justice for all victims affected by his relentless verbal abuse, public humiliation, racial slurs, and Hollywood influence to destroy peoples lives.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



** All Donations of $400 of over will be refunded if and when we win and collect funds. Just state #refund in comments if you would like this to happen.