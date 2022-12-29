Lawsuit for Parental Rights

In May of 2021, my little girl was lured by a trusted 6th grade teacher into a confidential Gender & Sexuality Alliance meeting disguised as “Art Club.” In this meeting, an external presenter told my child “if you’re not fully comfortable in your female body, that means you’re transgender.” She discussed who the kids are sexually attracted to, polyamory and suicide. She told the kids that families aren’t safe and it’s ok to lie to their parents about her meetings. She encouraged the kids to privately “friend” her on Discord. She promoted medialization for gender dysphoria and encouraged my child to pursue puberty blockers without my knowledge.



The school collaborated with this external organization for children to meet secretly with my child, where they stole my incredibly vulnerable little girl’s innocence and cause rapid onset gender confusion. And when I found out and objected to the abuse? This external party colluded with the school board to “remove parents as barriers” and with school administration to call CPS on my family for a well-child check.

The horrific effects of this incident on my child and family have been tremendous. Since taking our story public, many other families have come forward with similar stories. But most are afraid to publicly share the sensitive mental health crises and abuse of their young children. They are reluctant to endure the hate & doubt that is thrown at any parent who speaks up.

We want to provide a voice for so many families like ours who are enduring this and will endure this nightmare. We want to protect parents rights under the law and create a path for other parents to also protect kids & stand for their rights.

We hit our $10K initial goal to create the film Art Club (artclubmovie.com) and are now focused on our federal lawsuit with American First Policy Institute & Illumine Legal representing multiple families. We appreciate any contribution to help us with this fight. We will keep standing up for all children & parents!