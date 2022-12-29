Lawsuit for Parental Rights

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $12,036
Campaign funds will be received by Erin Lee
In May of 2021, my little girl was lured by a trusted 6th grade teacher into a confidential Gender & Sexuality Alliance meeting disguised as “Art Club.” In this meeting, an external presenter told my child “if you’re not fully comfortable in your female body, that means you’re transgender.” She discussed who the kids are sexually attracted to, polyamory and suicide. She told the kids that families aren’t safe and it’s ok to lie to their parents about her meetings. She encouraged the kids to privately “friend” her on Discord. She promoted medialization for gender dysphoria and encouraged my child to pursue puberty blockers without my knowledge.
The school collaborated with this external organization for children to meet secretly with my child, where they stole my incredibly vulnerable little girl’s innocence and cause rapid onset gender confusion. And when I found out and objected to the abuse? This external party colluded with the school board to “remove parents as barriers” and with school administration to call CPS on my family for a well-child check.
The horrific effects of this incident on my child and family have been tremendous. Since taking our story public, many other families have come forward with similar stories. But most are afraid to publicly share the sensitive mental health crises and abuse of their young children. They are reluctant to endure the hate & doubt that is thrown at any parent who speaks up.
We want to provide a voice for so many families like ours who are enduring this and will endure this nightmare. We want to protect parents rights under the law and create a path for other parents to also protect kids & stand for their rights.
We hit our $10K initial goal to create the film Art Club (artclubmovie.com) and are now focused on our federal lawsuit with American First Policy Institute & Illumine Legal representing multiple families. We appreciate any contribution to help us with this fight. We will keep standing up for all children & parents!
God Bless you and your family!!
Truth and Liberty! God Bless the Lee’s with peace, wisdom and knowledge! No weapon form against them shall stand!
Keep advocating for the physical, emotional and spiritual saftey of all our children.
We love and admire your courage. God be with you. We saw you at the courage tour in Michigan and were so moved! thank you for all you do.
God Bless you and your family!
Thank you for standing up and God bless you!
Thanks!
August 11th, 2023
To everyone who has graciously given to my efforts, THANK YOU! I feel your prayers and am immensely grateful for your kind and generous giving to help us expose gender ideology in schools!!
Thanks to you all and other engaged Believers through Winsome Ministries, we have met our initial $10,000 goal for this film project! We are wrapping up filming, working hard on the editing process and are still slated for 2023 release. Your continued support and prayers for the filmmaker are appreciated!
My family carries on with speaking out to inform & protect others. We are also full-steam ahead with a federal lawsuit and have been committed to assuming all the costs associated with this case ourselves. But as costs pile up, we realize we can’t do it alone. We’re fighting this legal battle for ALL parents, to protect ALL children, to protect ALL Americans’ inalienable rights to raise their own children.
If you feel compelled to share our fundraiser or just pray for us that our legal efforts continue on as God plans, we can’t thank you enough! Thank you, All, for blessing us with your support.
