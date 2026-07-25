Stopgap Funds During Medical Crisis

Dear Friends,





On July 6, I ended up in Urgent Care and then the Emergency Room at Christus St Vincent in Santa Fe with 2 very large blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in both peroneal veins, starting just above the knee and down to my lower my right calf. I have had to return multiple times. For the time being, the monks at The Monastery of the Holy Archangel Michael have agreed to let me stay there while I seek medical treatment in Santa Fe, and I have access to a cabin only an hour north of them.





Only a week before this medical crisis, I had accepted a ranch manager job in Galisteo, NM with housing and a fair wage, but I was terminated immediately upon my diagnosis because I was unable to perform the agreed job due to pain and doctor’s advice for potential of pulmonary embolism.





I’m on blood thinners but the doctors are telling me I am going to be off manual labor for 3-6 months until the clots clear. I am looking for online work and potential substitute teaching where I may not be required to stand. Im also a decent folk musician and people have hired me to play before (where I can sit) and I have always gotten positive feedback, and I’m wide open to other ideas.





In the meantime, I’m sad to say I simply cannot keep up with several expenses:

Gas/vehicle repair: with gas approaching $5/gal in Abiquiu and Santa Fe this has become my most urgent need, averaging $500/month now and $3,500 since February, along with vehicle repairs. I’ve been staying in my 97 Nissan pathfinder half-time and have have put 11,000 miles on it in the last 6 months, and several thousand in the last 1 month. It needs: brakes, control arms, automatic window motor, emissions repairs (it won’t pass), wheel bearing, and tune up. I will post a more specific estimate as soon as I have one - I expect no less than $1,500. phone bill $60 uncovered medical expenses: So far insurance has been pretty good - I’m seeing a hematologist in September for a bunch of genetic testing which I’m told is not likely to be covered. Amount to be determined. a cheap room in Santa Fe when I go for treatment. (July 24, August 15, and September 3) 50 x 3 = $150 August/September housing: $500-$1100





thank you for your consideration. Anything helps. Any extra funds will be donated to the monastery or All Saints of North America in Albuquerque.





God bless you.





Dismas