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Stopgap Funds During Medical Crisis

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$2,900 USD

Fundraiser created byConor Gilliland

Fundraiser funds will be received by Conor Gilliland

Stopgap Funds During Medical Crisis

Dear Friends,


On July 6, I ended up in Urgent Care and then the Emergency Room at Christus St Vincent in Santa Fe with 2 very large blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in both peroneal veins, starting just above the knee and down to my lower my right calf. I have had to return multiple times. For the time being, the monks at The Monastery of the Holy Archangel Michael have agreed to let me stay there while I seek medical treatment in Santa Fe, and I have access to a cabin only an hour north of them.


Only a week before this medical crisis, I had accepted a ranch manager job in Galisteo, NM with housing and a fair wage, but I was terminated immediately upon my diagnosis because I was unable to perform the agreed job due to pain and doctor’s advice for potential of pulmonary embolism.


I’m on blood thinners but the doctors are telling me I am going to be off manual labor for 3-6 months until the clots clear. I am looking for online work and potential substitute teaching where I may not be required to stand. Im also a decent folk musician and people have hired me to play before (where I can sit) and I have always gotten positive feedback, and I’m wide open to other ideas.


In the meantime, I’m sad to say I simply cannot keep up with several expenses:

  1. Gas/vehicle repair: with gas approaching $5/gal in Abiquiu and Santa Fe this has become my most urgent need, averaging $500/month now and $3,500 since February, along with vehicle repairs. I’ve been staying in my 97 Nissan pathfinder half-time and have have put 11,000 miles on it in the last 6 months, and several thousand in the last 1 month. It needs: brakes, control arms, automatic window motor, emissions repairs (it won’t pass), wheel bearing, and tune up. I will post a more specific estimate as soon as I have one - I expect no less than $1,500.
  2. phone bill $60
  3. uncovered medical expenses: So far insurance has been pretty good - I’m seeing a hematologist in September for a bunch of genetic testing which I’m told is not likely to be covered. Amount to be determined.
  4. a cheap room in Santa Fe when I go for treatment. (July 24, August 15, and September 3) 50 x 3 = $150
  5. August/September housing: $500-$1100


thank you for your consideration. Anything helps. Any extra funds will be donated to the monastery or All Saints of North America in Albuquerque.


God bless you.


Dismas

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