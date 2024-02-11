Stop Crimes Against Humanity - Nuremberg Hearing

On November 11, 2024, Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister ordered a historic legal hearing to expose and challenge the World Health Organization’s (WHO) misuse of Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for fraudulent PCR tests and experimental vaccines. These products, which bypassed critical safety protocols, are alleged to have posed severe threats to global health and safety.

The case, referred to national authorities by WHO’s internal oversight, sought to revoke the fraudulent EUL designations that allowed these controversial products to bypass standard safety testing, violating international biomedical research laws.

Experts including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pharma insider Sasha Latypova, and molecular biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay and others provided critical testimony. They exposed that PCR tests approved by WHO under emergency use were never designed for diagnosing pandemics and that experimental vaccines, granted emergency approval, are neither traditional vaccines nor safe for human use, posing potential risks to the human genome. Expert evidence revealed that no animal studies were conducted for these vaccines, a blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code, which protects individuals from untested medical experiments.

“These products are designed in a way that it’s axiomatic to cause harm,” said Dr. Yeadon, highlighting the inherent risks involved.

Interest of Justice representatives Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie emphasized the importance of this case, stating: “The WHO has endangered billions by promoting untested, unsafe vaccines under emergency use. This is a critical moment for global health and justice. People deserve transparency and safety in medical products, and it’s time the WHO is held accountable for these dangerous authorizations.”

Currently, the Costa Rican government is reviewing the evidence and will decide whether to continue the hearings or require Interest of Justice to present the legal case in court for arbitration. Interest of Justice has also formally requested the Costa Rican government to establish a Global Science Integrity Task Force—an integrated committee to gather high-level evidence to halt the distribution of these experimental vaccines.

