Stop Watching. Start Showing Up.

Every time another Black family is traumatized, grieving, or fighting for justice, we all say the same thing:

“Something needs to change.”

The truth is, change doesn’t happen because we post about it. Change happens when we organize, show up, and invest in our own community.

This foundation exists to support families facing tragedy, injustice, and the financial burdens that often follow. Whether it’s legal fees, funeral expenses, relocation, security, or simply helping a family stay on their feet during the hardest season of their lives, they shouldn’t have to fight those battles alone.

Too many of us have allowed fear to stop us from giving because we’re worried someone might do the wrong thing.

Don’t let fear stop you from doing what’s right.

Your responsibility is to sow into a cause you believe in.

Our responsibility is to be transparent, accountable, and faithful with every dollar entrusted to this mission.

Whether it’s $5 or $500, your donation says:

“I’m not just talking about change—I’m helping create it.”

Enough talking.

It’s time to build.

It’s time to show up.

History won’t remember the people who watched. It will remember the people who showed up.



