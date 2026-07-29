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Stop the legal abuse

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarshall Levis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marshall Levis

Stop the legal abuse

I am a 45 year old disabled Veteran who had a heart attack two years ago while still working two full time jobs to help support my family. Yet, have become overwhelming. I’m doing everything I can to stay afloat while handling attorney fees, court costs, monthly bills, and the stress that comes with it.


I have been engaged in a legal fight over my daughter since 2014. My daughter’s mother believes that my only job is to support her and her life style while not being a parent to our child. Every step forward I make financially, she takes me to court for more money as her way of vengeance to not marrying a person who believes in living off your her family, the government, and me.


The city of milwaukee court system does nothing to assist in this matter as the protection minorities and believe no matter what mom is right and white dads are bad. They have even awarded her one full pay check of mine because she refuses to get a job with her masters defying occasional therapy. She would rather be an unsuccessful photographer making $20,000.00 a year with a better home and car than my own.


If you’re able to help in any way — whether through a donation or simply sharing this post — it would mean a lot to me during a very challenging time. Every contribution helps ease the financial burden and gives me a better chance to move forward and protect my future.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me, checked in on me, or offered encouragement. I truly appreciate it more than I can say.


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