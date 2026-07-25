STOP Racism, END Zionism, Spread LOVE ❤️

History has shown what happens when fear, hatred, and authoritarianism go unchallenged. This campaign exists because we believe every person deserves dignity, equal rights, and the freedom to speak without intimidation. We refuse to accept a future where people are targeted for who they are or what they believe. Our goal is simple: educate our communities, preserve the lessons of history, and support organizations that defend democratic values and human rights. Silence has a cost. Remembering the past is one way to protect the future.





This fundraiser supports organizations that oppose Zionism and advocate for Palestinian human rights. Every dollar raised will go to vetted nonprofits working through advocacy, education, legal initiatives, humanitarian relief, and support for affected communities.





Peace and love to everyone, whether you believe in the Christian God, Allah, Buddha, or follow another faith or none at all. I reject the idea—found in some historical religious texts and interpretations—that people should be condemned or dehumanized because of their beliefs. We pray for peace, justice, and compassion for everyone. This movement is about opposing Zionism, not hatred toward Jewish people or any other group. May we pursue justice, compassion, and peace for all. God bless you.















