STOP PP FROM PROFITEERING FROM THE RAPES OF GIRLS

Veteran pro-life investigator Kevin Sherlock asks people of good will to help him have Planned Parenthood prosecuted for profiteering from the rapes and incests of underage girls tens of thousands of times each year.





Sherlock, best known for exposing the US Centers for Disease Control for lying about the safety of abortion, is targeting Planned Parenthood because they are the worst offenders. They profit when underage girls are walked in or dragged in for birth control, VD treatments, or abortions to cover for the adults who have been raping them or otherwise sexually abusing them.





Sherlock recently has uncovered cases of malpractice, short-changing indigent women, cheating taxpayers, wife-beating, and abusing or covering up the abusing of many girls to help fight against pro-abortion ballot initiatives and pro-abortion politicians, and to protect crisis pregnancy center caregivers from pro-abortion government persecutions. He has done this systematic forensic work in New York, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, and California. He is targeting other states for such work, as the work uncovers more and more criminal and exploitive acts by abortion providers.





Sherlock has recently pulled the police records of hundreds of cities and has pulled the child protective services records of multiple states to prove the nonreporting. But there is more to be done.





State prosecutors and politicians are afraid of the political power of Planned Parenthood and the viciousness of their lawyers. The Trump Administration is not. But since they have many issues to deal with, they need the focused investigative help a veteran detective like Sherlock can provide.





The big-name pro-life groups do not do much forensic criminal research. Their hyped-up “exposes” are usually from media reports or tips. These groups’ paid officials get six-figure salaries and often much more. Sherlock will take very modest pay, and plow the money he gets into research, investigation, and ad-buying.





Sherlock hates abortion but he does not judge those who undergo them. He has talked to many girls and young women. Their stories and the forensic evidence shows most of them undergo pill abortions or humiliating invasive surgical abortions due to fear or ignorance or pressure or coercion. He does not cast any stones at those who submit to the exploitation by abortionists. He does not treat the girls or women carrying children or devastated from their abortions like afterthoughts.





None of us is without sin. We should not throw stones of judgment, but we should rise up and fight those who would commit homicide and sexual abuse and profiteering from sexual abuse.









Thank you for doing what you can to help. Sherlock is honored to fight for women and girls and babies, and he is honored to be the point of your spear in this fight.







