Stop PAX-1

stoppax1.com





Our community in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, PA is fighting to stop one of the largest hyperscale data center developments in the United States — dropped onto 694 acres of farmland surrounded by homes, wetlands, and the Conodoguinet Creek.





The Project:

16 industrial data center buildings, some up to 75 feet tall 694 acres of farmland, ringed by 65 homes Wetlands and the Conodoguinet Creek next door Just 0.3 miles from the Appalachian Trail





How it happened:

In 2025, a Virginia developer asked the township for a special zoning overlay. In just 35 days — at a 7:30 AM Friday workshop with almost no public notice — the Board of Supervisors handed them exactly what they asked for. The people who live here got no meaningful say.





Why we can win:

Pennsylvania courts have consistently struck down exactly this kind of zoning abuse, and we intend to make that case. We're fighting back on every legal front available to us.





Where your money goes:

Every dollar goes directly to the legal fund — briefs, expert witnesses, and transcripts that win fights like this one.

Signatures get attention. Lawyers stop bulldozers.





Learn more and sign the petition: stoppax1.com