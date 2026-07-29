Stop ORES: Protect Lewis's Right to Vote

We are a grassroots effort to stop ORES (Office of Renewable Energy Siting) and protect our town's constitutional right to vote on whether to allow large-scale industrial wind development in our area. We are a group of farmers, construction workers, moms, dads, outdoor enthusiasts who just want the right to vote on what happens in their town.





We value the serenity of our area above all else. The Town of Lewis and surrounding areas are a refuge for people who want to hear the birds, see the eagles, and enjoy freedom.





When we win this, it will set a precedent for every town in New York State to be able to vote for what they want for their town. Any contributions and prayers will help this fight. This is OUR David and Goliath moment. We just need a stone. We Have all the courage. Your contributions will help ensure towns all across NY will get THEIR right to vote back





We need your help, whether that's encouragement, volunteering, or monetary support. Most of all, we ask for your prayers. All things through God are possible.