Stop Lawfare Against Free Speech Journalist

I am a professionally trained journalist with one mission: tell the truth and defend American values. For years I have been investigating and exposing how leftist operatives and ideas have infiltrated groups that claim to be “conservative”. My reporting protects genuine Republicans and patriots from being undermined from within.





One recent example:

I published an article about Prescott Pulse and a woman who is suing the Prescott City Council while attacking Republican leaders. In response, her attorney sent me a Cease-and-Desist letter accusing me of defamation and threatening legal action. Here's an example of my work.





When “Republicans” Use Alinsky's Tactics Against Other Republicans - An Opinion

https://ettubrutus.substack.com/p/when-republicans-use-alinskys-tactics





I personally hired an attorney and spent $2,000 of my own money to defeat that intimidation attempt. The attack was shut down. But I cannot keep paying these costs out of pocket if I am going to continue this vital work.





That is why I am turning to you.

I need your help to fund pre-publication legal review by a First Amendment attorney so I can safely publish the next wave of investigative articles without being bankrupted by nuisance lawsuits and intimidation lawfare. I currently have three unpublished articles that are a deeper dive into the leftist operatives, but threats of lawfare are holding me back.





Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Attorney fees for reviewing articles before publication (protecting me and my sources) Building a modest legal defense reserve for future attacks Research, documentation, production and low cost social marketing costs for high-impact exposés





Planned Articles Include:

Further deep dives into leftist influence inside supposed “right-wing” organizations Local and national stories exposing attacks on Republican values and governance Additional Prescott-area accountability journalism





Why this matters:

The radical left has weaponized the legal system to silence truth-tellers. If independent journalists like me are forced to stop because we can’t afford basic legal protection, the American Republic loses another line of defense. This campaign is about more than one reporter — it’s about preserving the ability to speak truth in an age of censorship and lawfare.





Goal: $28,000





Your support will fund critical protections, including:

Pre-publication review by a top Arizona First Amendment attorney This will cover legal review for 8–10 major articles plus a defense buffer. Any funds beyond that will roll into Phase 2 (more reporting + possible nonprofit structure). A legal defense reserve for future attacks A $1 Million personal liability (umbrella/media liability) insurance policy to protect against defamation claims and lawfare — so one aggressive lawsuit doesn’t wipe out my ability to continue this work Research, expenses and production costs for high-impact investigative articles





Your support makes continued truth-telling possible.

Every gift — $25, $50, $100, or more — directly helps defend free speech and American principles.





Updates will be posted regularly with progress reports, links to new articles (once attorney-approved), and proof of how your donations are being used.

Thank you for standing with me in this fight. Together we can push back against infiltration and intimidation.





God bless you, and God bless the American Republic.

— Suzanne Cook Catlin

Independent Journalist | Prescott, Arizona