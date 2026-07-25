Stop From Being Homeless

I am a Disabled Veteran on a fix income. After being scammed out of $2,000 and my bank never put a hold on the checks and then took the money back a week later. I was unable to make my July rent payment. The Landlord didn't care that this happened and demanded the rent. I applied for help from a VA non-profit organization but they are on vacation until the end of July and my landlord refused to wait that long. Thus, the landlord has filed for evection. I have file a petition from being evicted but put no faith that it will do any good. I am praying that it will delay the inevitable. By the grace of God I have found a 4 bdrm house for almost the same amount. Just $100 more per month. The landlord of this house has approved me for the house after filling out his application and no real background check. It is a true blessing. The home even has a fenced in yard which will be great for my service dog. I am looking for $5,000 to pay for the deposit and the 1st month's rent payment. I am trying to move in during the month of August. I have tried to obtain money fro other VA non-profit organizations and either there is a LONG waiting list or I make to much money to qualify. I have no where to go if I am evicted since the VA shelters in my area are full. I will probably have to live out of my car. I would probably lose my service dog since I will mostly be living out of my car and would be unable to care for him.