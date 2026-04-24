Stop Existing. Start Becoming. — QuantumReady

I believe God doesn’t call us to comfortable things. He calls us to bold ones.

My name is Angela and I’m the founder of Abstract Society a company built on one conviction: people don’t have to stay where they started. “Stop Existing. Start Becoming.” isn’t just our tagline. It’s a daily decision.





It started with my father and a paintbrush. He’s the one who first put a brush in my hand and taught me to see in shapes and color before I ever had words for it. That’s where Abstract Society’s name comes from — and that A-frame mark you’ll see on everything we do, I designed it myself, piece by piece, the same way I was taught to build a painting: one honest shape at a time. I didn’t know back then that learning to see the world in abstract pieces would one day prepare me to step into something as complex as quantum technology. But looking back, I think it was always preparing me for this.





Right now, AS is in the middle of something bigger than anything I’ve built before. We’ve submitted a federal application to the National Science Foundation (NSF SBIR Phase I) for QuantumReady — a learning platform designed to help everyday people, not just PhDs and engineers, get ready for the quantum technology workforce that’s coming. Quantum computing is one of the most important shifts of this decade, and most people have no door into it. QuantumReady is meant to be that door.

The federal review process takes months. That’s the nature of it — and I trust it. But faith doesn’t mean sitting still while we wait. It means continuing to build, continuing to show up, continuing to walk it out even before the answer comes.





This bridge fund is what allows me to do that. While the NSF reviews our application, I still have to keep the lights on, keep developing the platform, and keep this vision moving forward instead of letting it stall for months waiting on a decision that’s out of my hands.





I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for partnership — for people who believe that education should open doors, not gatekeep them, and who want to plant a seed into something with real, lasting impact.





Every gift, big or small, becomes part of this story. If you’ve ever stepped out before you had the full picture — trusting that provision would meet you partway — you understand exactly what this season looks like for me.





Thank you for reading this far. Thank you for considering standing with me. Let’s build something that outlasts us.





— Angela J. Founder, Abstract Society