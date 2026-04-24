GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Stop Existing. Start Becoming. — QuantumReady

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Abstract Society

Stop Existing. Start Becoming. — QuantumReady

I believe God doesn’t call us to comfortable things. He calls us to bold ones.

My name is Angela and I’m the founder of Abstract Society a company built on one conviction: people don’t have to stay where they started. “Stop Existing. Start Becoming.” isn’t just our tagline. It’s a daily decision.


It started with my father and a paintbrush. He’s the one who first put a brush in my hand and taught me to see in shapes and color before I ever had words for it. That’s where Abstract Society’s name comes from — and that A-frame mark you’ll see on everything we do, I designed it myself, piece by piece, the same way I was taught to build a painting: one honest shape at a time. I didn’t know back then that learning to see the world in abstract pieces would one day prepare me to step into something as complex as quantum technology. But looking back, I think it was always preparing me for this.


Right now, AS is in the middle of something bigger than anything I’ve built before. We’ve submitted a federal application to the National Science Foundation (NSF SBIR Phase I) for QuantumReady — a learning platform designed to help everyday people, not just PhDs and engineers, get ready for the quantum technology workforce that’s coming. Quantum computing is one of the most important shifts of this decade, and most people have no door into it. QuantumReady is meant to be that door.

The federal review process takes months. That’s the nature of it — and I trust it. But faith doesn’t mean sitting still while we wait. It means continuing to build, continuing to show up, continuing to walk it out even before the answer comes.


This bridge fund is what allows me to do that. While the NSF reviews our application, I still have to keep the lights on, keep developing the platform, and keep this vision moving forward instead of letting it stall for months waiting on a decision that’s out of my hands.


I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for partnership — for people who believe that education should open doors, not gatekeep them, and who want to plant a seed into something with real, lasting impact.


Every gift, big or small, becomes part of this story. If you’ve ever stepped out before you had the full picture — trusting that provision would meet you partway — you understand exactly what this season looks like for me.


Thank you for reading this far. Thank you for considering standing with me. Let’s build something that outlasts us.


— Angela J. Founder, Abstract Society

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve