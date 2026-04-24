Stop Eviction Help Keep My Kids Housed

My name is Shelby, and I am a single mother of three children living in Tempe, Arizona (85282). I am currently facing an urgent eviction crisis that I never imagined I would be in, and I am asking for help to keep my family housed and together during this critical time.

I recently lost my job and have been actively searching for new employment every day. I have submitted applications, attended interviews, and continued doing everything I can to regain income and stability. Unfortunately, I have not yet secured a job, and I currently have no income coming in.

Because of this gap, I have fallen behind on rent. I have now received an eviction notice and court date, and I have approximately 1½ days to pay my rent in full in order to stop the eviction process from moving forward.

The total amount due is $1,800, which includes rent and late fees.

This is an emergency deadline situation. If I am unable to pay the full amount in time, I will lose my housing and face immediate eviction.

However, the consequences go even further than that. If the eviction proceeds, I will also lose my housing assistance entirely. That would place my children and me at serious risk of homelessness and instability. My greatest fear is being separated from my children during an already difficult and uncertain time.

As a mother, my priority is and always will be keeping my children safe, housed, and together.

I am not asking for long-term support or ongoing assistance. I am asking for help in this moment of crisis so that I can meet this urgent deadline and maintain our housing while I continue working toward employment and financial stability.

I am actively working to turn things around. I am applying for jobs, preparing for interviews, and doing everything within my ability to rebuild. This fundraiser is strictly to cover this immediate gap so that my children and I do not lose our home while I get back on my feet.

Any amount, no matter how small, brings me closer to meeting this urgent deadline. Even a few dollars helps reduce the remaining balance and increases the chance that we can stay housed.

If you are not able to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this campaign with others would also mean so much and could help us reach someone who is in a position to help.

I can provide documentation of the eviction notice and balance owed if needed for transparency.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you are able to give during this extremely difficult time.