Supporting Stolen Honey The Chile Reunion

"Under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, the Chilean state promoted international adoptions as a way to reduce poverty rates. Mr. Pinochet was not only a dictator, he was profoundly classist, and his administration sought to better Chile’s economic standing at the expense of the country’s lower economic class. As part of this goal, a national network of judges, lawyers, medical care providers and clergy members frequented churches, hospitals and women’s shelters to take babies from poor and Indigenous women, often single and marginalized." - By Jimmy L. Thyden Gonzá

Mr. Thyden Gonzá is the founder of Grafting Hope, a nonprofit working to obtain reparations for victims of counterfeit adoptions. Nov. 7, 2024

Connecting Roots Nonprofit were the ones that helped me find my birth mom AND found out the truth surrounding my birth situation.

Finding out I was apart of a giant international child trafficking web certainly has done a number on my mental health. I was literally used as a source of monetary means that brought profit into the country of Chile.

I am a victim. That explains why I don't feel like I belong anywhere.

" According to Chilean judiciary reports obtained by The Associated Press, there were about 20,000 cases of criminal adoptions overall. But civil society organizations estimate there could have been as many 50,000 children and newborns trafficked out of Chile between the 1950s and the 1990s." Jimmy L. Thyden Gonzá .

My parents here in the US are also victims of this awful and evil scheme put in place by the President of Chile. They were 100% completely used as well. Not only that, but my birth mom was forced by her OWN SISTER to give up 4 of her 7 children.

Disgusting.

This is real. This isn't a joke or a ploy to get money. You are reading a post of a real person who has always felt.... unneccesary, as a human.

I have been given the amazing opportunity to be the mouth piece for other children from Chile to bring awareness to this vile and horrendous act by President Pinochet.

We are the Stolen Children of Chile and we deserve to be heard.

Please be a part of this Historic Search and donate to our upcoming trip in February 2025 to Chile to unite 5 babies (including me) with our biological families.

https://stolenhoney.blogspot.com/?m=1