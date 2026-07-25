Stolen money off of my cash app

1,414 was taken off of my cash app account into an unknown account that was for rent and groceries, so I contacted police and cash app to see if I could get back my money and after going back and forth my dispute and my appeal was denied by cash app and the police hasn’t contact us ever since the first call and I keep trying to contact cash app but they aren’t useless please help me get my money back if I don’t get this money I will end up on the streets and homeless.