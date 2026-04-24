Stolen Lives, Modern Slavery

My family and I have had our lives stolen from us. We are victims of a very cruel and unusual and unlawful human experimentation perpetrated by some persons in the US government and they have been using the people in our lives to betray us at every turn and they have also been secretly using mind control technology on me and my family members and they have deprived us of living our true and full lives. This amounts to something worse than just physical dominance and control such as what was called "Slavery" back in the day but this type of harm is much worse by far because it is utter and complete control and dominance of a persons mind, covertly and whenever that person wants to do it. The legal system needs to come up with a new word other than slavery to adequately describe this type of crime. This amounts to a Crime Against Humanity. Please help me raise the money I need to hire an attorney and to raise awareness of this public corruption and this serious wrongdoing. Also my family members and I are forced to be homeless (or without any real permanent or stable place to live) and destitute. These harms done to me and my family members are making our lives unbearable and have driven me and another family member to consider suicide to escape these unbearable and relentless harms because the police and law enforcement officials and the other prominent people in our society, many of them or possibly most of them have been "captured" by these persons who are using the mind control technology etc. And so law enforcement and the public officials are depriving me and my family members of our civil rights and they are weaponizing the government against us instead of helping save us, that is why I must turn to complete strangers and beg you all for help. Please Dear God, help us, help yourselves - because we are all suffering in this society because of this corruption etc.





What follows is one of the email messages that I have sent out begging for help:





To Whom It May Concern (please share with as many people as you can)





If you do not act then the next time there is some person who commits one of these seemingly random (suspicious) acts of violence in our society, then you will have blood on your hands, you and the corrupt men in so-called law enforcement who are in a vast covert criminal conspiracy of silence. There are persons who know that "mind control" is real and these mind control weapons or technology is being used in our society to create "Human Weapons" and to then use these human weapons to create division in our society and to fight the culture wars and probably for other purposes also.





My own father was a secret gov. informant when he met my mother when they were 17 years old way back in 1961. When I was born my father moved us to Miami (he used matrimony as a weapon and carried my mother across state lines to harm her. In Dade County all the men that my mother trusted implicitly (and who were supposed to protect her) including the powerful State Attorney Richard Gerstein, betrayed her, and they cut out my mother’s uterus and stole all her unborn children (the fruit of her womb).





Also in 1980 when I was about 13 and 14 yrs. old growing up in Jupiter, Florida my mother experienced severe "migraine headaches" which were completely disabling and more like torture. I allege that my mother was assaulted and battered by directed energy weapons in order to get her out of our new dream home so that I would be left alone with my corrupt father who then covertly conspired with the FBI to secretly groom me to become an Anti-Semite and a neo Nazi against my will. My father bought a rifle, then he taught me how to shoot, then he brought home to me the book Mein Kampf written by the most evil man who ever lived, Adolf , and a bag of illegal marijuana drugs.





That is a White Supremacist "starter kit!" Please help, the law enforcement agencies across this country have been " captured" by rouge CIA or DOD etc. and they are not protecting the children from being covertly groomed, if anything the police and deputies are complicit, they are slave masters because Mind Control is modern-day Human Slavery. Actually we need a new word because Mind Control is worse than the conventional idea of what "slavery" is.





At least three generations of my family, and I, are victims of this unlawful top secret program of human experimentation perpetrated by the US government.





This is a matter of life and death and this is also a Crime Against Humanity. I know this sounds like Nazi Germany but these evil things, these high crimes and public corruption and treachery and betrayals are all happening right here and right now in the United States of America!





Hopefully this link works:





https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KEMKaRfb8T2AXdgmJPFpL5WpY2sIzjnJ/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=117052104665371980657&rtpof=true&sd=true









PS - DCF said they are cutting off my food stamps (again!) if I don’t provide them with a letter of disability from a doctor. I am homeless on the street (through no fault of my own) and therefore I am not legally required to attend "Employment Services" for 80 hours a month. They forced me to walk 12 miles round trip and I was in so much physical pain that I had to walk little by little starting the night before my appointment! And I had to lay on the ground every so often just to rest and get some relief from the suspicious pain in my feet and legs and back etc. Also I have extreme fatigue which is also of suspicious origin. DCF has been harassing me for years and they deprive me of access to food and water whenever they can. This is an example of weaponization of the government against me and they forced me to eat out of the garbage!





Sincerely

William Paul Sharp Jr









I sent this email message (below this line) to the US Attorney (Jason Reding Quiñones) and I have been begging the authorities to protect me and my family for years and they refuse, they are unable or unwilling:

____________________________________________________





This spreadsheet is an "Incident Log" which lists just some of the harms done to me and my family over the decades perpetrated by a vast covert conspiracy of government officials including mind control and entrapment which amounts to a crime against humanity and I demand that you investigate and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. I invoke the precedent established in 1945 by the Nuremberg Principles in Nuremberg, Germany when they prosecuted the Nazis who perpetrated the Holocaust.





This precedent established into our jurisprudence the novel concept that certain actions, if they rise to meet the standard of a "Crime Against Humanity" that those actions can be prosecuted as a CRIME - AFTER THE FACT (Ex Post Facto).





And “Mind Control" does in fact rise to the standard of a "Crime Against Humanity" so you must act or I will file a "Writ of Mandamus" with the Federal Chief Judge Magistrate of the Southern District of Florida, Judge William Matthewman, and then ask him to hold you in contempt of court.





This link should take you to the spreadsheet file I created as evidence of my serious allegations it’s an "Incident Log":





2026 June 12 - Incident Log - Civil Complaint.xlsx









Please also look up my Civil Complaint:

William Paul Sharp Jr vs USA

This is my case number: 9:26-cv-80254-WM





Sincerely

William Paul Sharp Jr