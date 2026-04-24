Stolen electric scooter

Greetings everyone, I'm reaching out for help because my electric scooter was recently stolen at a gas station on N Crestline. It's a Boyueda s5 11 the body is black with red rear swingarm and suspension and red clamps, and it recently had new grip handles, new mirrors, and a carry bag attached on it with a seat. Any support you can offer to help me replace it would mean the world to me. This scooter was my main way to get around and, more importantly, my source of income for doing DoorDash and Uber Eats.

​Losing it has been a huge setback for my ability to work.

​Any support you can offer to help me replace it would mean the world to me.