Stock our Food pantry/ Community supplies

We provide educational and therapeutic services to 250 children with autism, developmental disabilities, emotional and behavioral disorders. Children ages birth to 20 years old attend our events weekly.

We anticipate that our food pantry, open to any family we serve, will be needed by even more families in the next months, due to the expected fiscal devastation caused

Our own staff are experiencing financial hardships and we can’t allow our students or our employees families to go hungry at this time. We are raising money to stock our pantry with food, supplies and cards for groceries, gas and other necessities.”





Any donation will help