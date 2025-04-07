St Nicholas Orthodox Church Building Fund

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church is a growing Orthodox church nestled in the Northwestern Pennsylvania countryside. Our parish is growing and is working hard to bring the truth of the Orthodox Christian Faith and the Gospel of Christ to our surroundings area. Though you couldn't tell from the interior of our beautiful parish temple, the building itself and facilities are well over 100 years and are becoming in need of desperate repairs. We hope that you would consider donating to our mission here to equip our facilities here to serve the Lord and our surrounding area for another 100 years! To list a few of the major repairs needed are:

- Our dome has started to leak and is becoming defective. It needs to be replaced along with the supporting structure underneath.

- We have no handicap accessibility into our parish and it is becoming very limiting and difficult for our infirmed and elderly parishioners.

- Due to an ice dam and significant leaking, the kitchen of our parish hall has become unusable and needs to be fully remodeled.

- Our parish guest house is in dire need of a remodel to be more accommodating to the pilgrims who visit our parish and need a place to stay.

- Our shed which houses our lawn maintenance equipment is on the verge of collapsing and needs to be replaced with a new structure.