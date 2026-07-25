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St Matrona Orthodox Mission Building Fund

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$8,782 USD

Fundraiser created byJeremiah Davis

Fundraiser funds will be received by St. Matrona of Moscow Orthodox Mission

St Matrona Orthodox Mission Building Fund

St. Matrona Orthodox Mission (ROCOR) has purchased a historic church building in Winchester, Kentucky. Your donations helped to us secure the down payment! Your continued generosity will help us to pay down the mortgage, and restore this sacred space for traditional Orthodox worship. Every dollar we receive goes directly to our next church building and its improvement.

Our Church is a Mission of the Eastern Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, established in 2021 with the blessing of Metropolitan Hilarion and Bishop (now Metropolitan) Nicholas. We began holding services, mostly without a priest, in space provided by an Anglican Church in Versailles, before moving to an office/storefront unit in Lexington, Kentucky.

God has greatly blessed us, through the prayers of our heavenly patroness St. Matrona of Moscow, in the past year we have been running out of space. Thanks to the prayers and labors of our parishioners, as well as your donations, on January 14th we purchased a beautiful 1927 building in Winchester, Kentucky, formerly a United Methodist Church. Our congregation immediately fell in love with its vaulted ceilings, stained glass, bell tower, ample space for a refectory (trapeza), and atmosphere that will be conducive to Orthodox Christian prayer. In short, it is a place where we can grow for many years to come.

Your generous support will be used in the following direct ways:

  • Reduce the principal of the mortgage as soon as possible.
  • Make essential improvements so the building can immediately serve as a full-time Orthodox temple: iconostas improvements, iconography, proper altar and sanctuary furnishings, heating, plumbing, and accessibility upgrades, and basic restoration of the historic building.

Your generous support is greatly appreciated! May God bless you and your generosity in helping us further to establish the ancient Orthodox Christian faith in the heart of historic Central Kentucky.

"By building churches here on earth, we are building eternal shelters for ourselves in heaven. Decades will pass, our bodies will decay, and perhaps there will be nothing left of our bones. But our souls will live forever." -St. John (Maximovitch) , the Hierarch and Wonderworker of Shanghai and San Francisco

In Christ,

Priest Jeremiah Davis, cleric of St. Matrona Orthodox Mission

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