Getting STL Women's Ministry House Started

Stl Women's Ministry House is going to be a place to help empower and encourage women while planting seeds for Jesus and them finding their salvation. The overall picture is a large one and will expand to helping all different types of women, but to start the focus will be on single moms. Helping single moms find employment or getting their own business started. Helping them get interview ready with appropriate clothes from a free "boutique" and a hair cut if needed. Resume help and interview prep. Or supplies and/or funding along with guidance and references on helping them start a business, etc.

At some point, I want to do all of this from a specific building that God has laid on my heart. In that building, I want to hold weekly dinners for single moms and their kids to gather and experience a life group of other women in similar life circumstances, while in a God rooted, life giving environment. I also, eventually, want to have a biblical counselor on staff to counsel these moms and their children if needed. The second floor of the building will contain offices and a meeting room for staff of the ministry and the third floor, a podcast studio.

Obviously, the building and what it's going to contain are not first in line on the list of todo's. The first goal is to fund getting legally set up as a non-profit in the state and getting the website set up. I also would love to earn some funding too provide Christmas for one or two single moms and her children this year in 2024. I am literally starting from scratch. So, the initial funding goal is just $3,500. From there, I will ask God for guidance and possibly figure out and start pursuing funding for the building and renovation costs.

A little about me and how God brought all this vision to light... My name is Alexis Viox and I'm a momma to twin boys and have been married for going on 17 years now. My whole life, I've felt a passion for encouraging and lifting up other women. I grew up with a single mom and watched how hard she worked to provide for us and put food on the table. So, I've always had a soft spot for single moms because of that. I learned who God was as a child, but didn't really start seeking God until going through my fertility journey. Since then, I've grown close in my relationship with God and want only what He wants for me and my family. I attend church regularly and serve on several different teams within the church. I'm also currently in a 5 month program for women in leadership and ministry to ensure I'm growing where I need to grow to lead this ministry correctly.

Earlier this year, I attended a conference and on the Sunday morning after the conference ended the night before, I woke up with God telling me a list of what He wanted me to do. Which was nothing of what I imagined for myself in life and to be very honest, it terrified me. However, I have faith in God and His plan for good. So, I'm stepping out in faith by creating this campaign to walk out His plan.

So far, I've helped one single mom, that was a stay at home mom for over 20 years prior to becoming single, get all the supplies needed to start a mobile nail business. She already has her cosmetology license and has kept it up to date all those years she was at home with her babies. So my husband and I provided part of the supplies and realizing it was beyond our budget to buy everything, I reached out to my life group and they all pitched in to cover the rest. The day I delivered everything to her; I sat down on my patio when I got home to have a moment of gratitude for God and His provision for that mom and God told me that I just did what He's calling me to do. My heart was set on fire at that moment for this ministry. I now, currently, have a slew of kitchen items and boys clothes to pass on to another mom, when God shows me who it is and desire to provide a Christmas for at least one mom and her kids, if not two.

All of this is for the glory of God and to let single moms know they are not alone and that God loves them and is there for them. So, I'm leaving everything in Gods hands and taking steps when He tells me too. The next step at the moment is starting this campaign. So, thank you to anyone that contributes in anyway. Your gift will not only plant seeds for Jesus, but help a mom know God is providing for her and her babies and helping her faith grow because of that.