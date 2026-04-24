Still struggling to maintain stability after lost

Forced to return to work after my fiancé and child’s father died suddenly it’s truly been a struggle every since trying to raise 3 children I am only working to go to work by the time I pay for transportation and childcare it’s hardly enough to buy food the harder I try the more things go wrong I am just trying to provide stability for my children a place to call home and have peace without worrying about tomorrow my life has been in shambles trying to do everything alone I am mentally broken physically exhausted and emotionally overwhelmed I just need a little help