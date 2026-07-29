Still Standing Help Erik Keep Helping

Nearly five years ago, through faith, recovery, and the support of people who refused to give up on me, I started rebuilding my life after addiction, homelessness, and being severely beaten while incarcerated in a correctional facility — injuries that permanently disabled me and still require ongoing medical treatment today.





Right now, finances are extremely tight, and between living on disability and managing ongoing medical issues, there’s often not enough left to fully continue the advocacy and support work I’m trying to do.





Since then, I’ve tried to dedicate my life to advocacy work surrounding incarceration, criminal justice reform, and supporting my wife through her long-term incarceration while also helping other families impacted by the system.





I’m not looking for pity. I’m simply trying to keep moving forward and continue building something meaningful despite difficult circumstances. I truly believe God kept me alive for a reason bigger than myself, and I’m trying every day to live up to that purpose.





If anyone feels led to help, pray, share, or support in any way, it would genuinely mean a lot to me.



