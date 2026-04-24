Still praying

This is really embarrassing; but i need help. There isnt one key factor that has lead to where im at, but rather a lot of small stuff building up. I dont have an illness or death in the family or a natural disaster that happened that would make me 100 percent more deserving of help and im grateful for that, but at the end of the day, i still desperately need help. I dont want to go into all the details, but on top of some on going medical problems; severe ptsd and depression, a so called friend took advantage of my trusting nature and basically stole almost 7000 dollars from me, causing me to lose my home and move. Its just all gone down hill from there. I have some amazing friends (not many because ive become a total recluse) that have helped as much as they can....but im still not out of the woods. I really just need some mercy and grace and help to get me to level ground. The more i get behind the more depression sets in ...causing just a viscous cycle. If i could just get out of the hole im drowning in and get on solid ground....i know ill be ok. Right now im behind on everything...i cant even afford the basics like toothpaste and food let alone a new tire to replace the one that the metal threads are popping through. Some help, a little help, any help would be greatly appreciated before i lose even the roof over my head. I promise to repay the kindness and pay it forward to other in need once im on solid ground. Sorry for the long wording, i just really need help. I cant handle anymore stress or depression. Im not even living anymore because in consumed with fear of not being able to even keep a roof over my head or food in the fridge. Thank you for any help....and id be more than happy with prayers as well. God bless ❤️