Steven Sherman's Brain Cancer Treatment and Care

Hello friends, family, and new friends here on GiveSendGo! My name is Steven Sherman. I am a retired teacher who has spent the last 20 years in retirement focused on church ministry, from Bible study teaching, to reaching prisoners with the gospel message.

On September 19th, 2022, I was hit by a truck and my car was totaled. I was fortunate enough to come away only with a cut on my head from the accident. However, in the process of getting a CAT scan to check for internal injuries, doctors discovered a 3.3 cm mass in my right lung.

After a few more tests and a biopsy, doctors confirmed with me that I had adenocarcinoma, a cancer with presence around my lungs and heart.

The cancer already had reached stage 3.

If not for the accident, I would not have known as I had no symptoms yet.

I managed to get treatment for my lung cancer and saw tremendous improvement over the past 2 years, with near total elimination of the lung cancer.



However, during my treatment in 2024, it was discovered that I had a brain lesion and brain cancer forming.

Because of this brain cancer, I have struggled with memory issues and normal life functioning.



The doctors have given me hope that a treatment protocol is possible and may extend my life with friends and family.



However, I need help to bridge that gap as I transition to a new treatment.

For example, paying for Eliquis to help reduce symptoms of the brain cancer as I undergo new treatment.

I am in good shape otherwise as I have always eaten healthy, exercised, and stayed away from activities that would worsen my health.

That said, the difficulties being faced are not easy between the treatment process effects and needing extra support to manage life needs.

If you find it in your heart, I appreciate anything you can do to help me cover my costs in getting treatment, transport, and task care.

I am retired and on a fixed income, so every little bit helps with this extraordinary situation.

Thank you so much for showing me love as Christ does.

God bless you,

-Steven



