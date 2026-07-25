GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Reaching Children on the Streets of South Africa

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySteven Gagne

Fundraiser funds will be received by Steven Gagne

Reaching Children on the Streets of South Africa

🇿🇦 My heart is in South Africa this fall! I'm gearing up to embark on an unforgettable journey. It all began when I sat in our church service on a Sunday morning, listening to reports from our friends who had just returned from George, South Africa, and saw faces so young yet so marked by hardship. Their smiles spoke of hope amidst despair—a stark contrast to their grim surroundings. These children are surrounded daily by the extreme need for daily provision all while attempting to avoid the very-present danger of human trafficking.

A call went out to anyone who felt the nudge to join a return trip this fall. I realized I could do more than just watch; I could act! That's how my mission trip was born, a promise to those little ones who have known too much pain at such tender ages. They need love, care, and someone to remind them they matter—to show them that the world is not all darkness. What is amazing is that my teenage daughter has also felt the urge to go, with this being her first mission trip!

💔 But here’s where we hit reality: this isn't just about visiting for a few days. This mission requires commitment and resources. We will be partnering with Life Community Services, and will aim to minister through Vacation Bible School (VBS), providing education, games, and spiritual guidance—a safe haven amidst uncertainty. The feeding program is equally crucial; it means ensuring they get at least one full meal every day. For most of the children we will be feeding, this will be the only meal they eat that day.

This isn’t just about the tangible needs like food or shelter. It's also about giving them a sense of belonging, dignity, and love. But here’s where we need you! Your support fuels this mission. Every dollar counts in making these life-changing experiences possible for each child at the mission center.

🤝 Imagine joining us on this journey—your donation could help set up craft materials for VBS activities or provide essential food supplies. It's about investing in futures, giving them a chance to dream and aspire beyond their current circumstances. Your support transforms moments of despair into windows of opportunity.

This mission isn’t just ours; it belongs to everyone who believes in the power of kindness over cruelty, hope over despair. Let's open doors for these little ones, show them that they are seen, heard, and cared for by a global family rooting for their brighter future.

Ready to be part of this mission? Join us as we make an impact on those lives who have so much love yet to receive. Donate today—your kindness could change everything!

To learn more about Life Community Services, you can watch their video by clicking here.

#ChangeTheFuture #CareBeyondBorders

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve