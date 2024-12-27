Supporting the Diane & Steve Lundgren Family

Campaign funds will be received by Jen Champion
Dear Friends and Neighbors of Diane and Steve Lundgren,
In a spirit of love, we gather to celebrate and remember Steve, a devoted servant of Christ, whose compassion and faithfulness has left a lasting impression on many hearts. Though his earthly journey has come to an end, his spirit and legacy continue to live on in each of us.
In our time of mourning, we aspire to honor Steve's memory by assisting with the travel expenses for his family, allowing them to attend the services in Bradenton and/or San Antonio. Additionally, we wish to support Diane as she welcomes family and friends who come to offer their love and comfort.
If you prefer another way to honor Steve’s legacy, consider making a donation to one of his favorite charities:
1. One Heart - One Heart
2. Tunnel to Towers Foundation - https://t2t.org
3. Samaritan’s Purse - https://samaritanspurse.org
Your generous contributions, prayers, and sharing of this campaign will bring solace and unity as we pay tribute to Steve’s life and the legacy he leaves behind.
As Scripture reminds us, "God is a safe place to hide, ready to help when we need him." (Psalm 46:1). May this assurance be our refuge and strength during this time.
With heartfelt gratitude,
John & Paige Lewis
Daryl & Pam Veatch
Bill & Jen Champion
We love you guys so much
Our hearts are with Diane and the entire Lundgren family. What a wonderful life Steve lived in service to Christ!
We love the Lundgren Family-Steve was truly a man of God
We continue to lift the family up in prayer. It was a true honor to know Steve. He was an amazing man. In everything he did, he radiated the light of his savior through his smile, compassion, and generosity – – all for the glory of God.
We had the privilege of meeting Steve and Diane not too long after they moved to Prescott Arizona. Once in a while in this life, you meet people that you just instantly like and Steve and Diane are those people. We always enjoyed any time that we spent with them. Steve’s ready smile, commitment to his faith, Diane and positive outlook on life is something that we will always remember.
We are devastated to hear of the loss of your wonderful husband and Pop pop. We’d like to help with some of the family’s expenses.
Steve was a wonderful friend. And he had the best laugh.
We are praying that God’s Peace surrounds your family during this very difficult time. Steve will live on in all of your hearts until you are reunited in Heaven.
Our hearts break for Diane and her family. Praying Christ will cover them His love, comfort and strength to get through this difficult storm.
Sending prayers your way and hoping the love of friends and family will bring you comfort as you cope with such a heartbreaking loss.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Heartfelt condolences. Rest in peace.
Praying that God’s love envelopes and sustains you in this time of sorrow. Steve’s impact was felt by so many. A life well lived.
Our love and prayers to all of you!
We are sincerely at a loss for words, we didn’t know Steve well but well enough to know that he was a kind and loving man. He will be remembered fondly by those who were fortunate enough to have met him. Our prayers are with you.
Heartfelt condolences to Steve’s family and friends.
Diane has been a beautiful part of my life for over 40 years, but the best memory moments by far are the ones with the 4 of us just being together. We miss you so much already, Batman. We’ll protect Diane until, in the blink of an eye, we’ll all be together again and get to see what you’re seeing in glory!
Diane, so sorry to hear of your family’s sudden loss. Steve was a pleasure to speak with and we will always remember him by his big welcoming smile. Peace be with you during this difficult time.
I didn’t know Steve but I felt like I did when I saw post shared by Diane. You could see the love they shared and it was beautiful.
