Supporting the Diane & Steve Lundgren Family

Dear Friends and Neighbors of Diane and Steve Lundgren,

In a spirit of love, we gather to celebrate and remember Steve, a devoted servant of Christ, whose compassion and faithfulness has left a lasting impression on many hearts. Though his earthly journey has come to an end, his spirit and legacy continue to live on in each of us.

In our time of mourning, we aspire to honor Steve's memory by assisting with the travel expenses for his family, allowing them to attend the services in Bradenton and/or San Antonio. Additionally, we wish to support Diane as she welcomes family and friends who come to offer their love and comfort.

If you prefer another way to honor Steve’s legacy, consider making a donation to one of his favorite charities:

1. One Heart - One Heart

2. Tunnel to Towers Foundation - https://t2t.org

3. Samaritan’s Purse - https://samaritanspurse.org

Your generous contributions, prayers, and sharing of this campaign will bring solace and unity as we pay tribute to Steve’s life and the legacy he leaves behind.



As Scripture reminds us, "God is a safe place to hide, ready to help when we need him." (Psalm 46:1). May this assurance be our refuge and strength during this time.

With heartfelt gratitude,

John & Paige Lewis

Daryl & Pam Veatch

Bill & Jen Champion