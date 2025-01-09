Campaign Image

Steve & Karin's Marshmallow House in Altadena

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $4,492

Campaign created by Tim Carter

Steve & Karin's Marshmallow House in Altadena

My close friends Steve and Karin lost their home and all their belongings to the destructive Eaton Fire. The house was located in Altadena, CA. The fire consumed the house and belongings early on January 8, 2025. They evacuated with just the clothes on their backs, a few other things, and their computers.

I'm the Ask the Builder guy. Steve is one of my closest friends. He's like the brother I never had. He does all the heavy lifting under the hood of my server.

Steve is one of the most generous friends I have. He's a glass-is-half-full guy. Karin is as sweet as southern iced tea. I can't believe all of their sentimental things are lost forever.

I'm sure you can imagine how this has upended their lives. Yes, they're alive, but losing their home and everything they owned in less than an hour's time is beyond heartbreaking.

Steve and his son are at the house now, as I type this. They're digging through the ashes trying to recover anything of value. Maybe they'll come back with a photo album with singed edges.

Your generous donation will help them buy clothes and cover housing expenses until they can develop a plan to rebuild. 

They face a daunting challenge. The permit process in southern California is fraught with red tape. They may not move back in for three years!

Let's show Steve that we can be generous too. I hope we exceed the goal by many thousands of dollars.

Recent Donations
Show:
blair sawyer
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

SimpleURL
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Best Wishes Steve. Sorry this happened to you...

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

John O
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Kevin Loren
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

A small offering for your this large need to show that people can help people and we don't need the government to save us. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Dan Murray
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Jeff from North Texas
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Clyde
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

A small positive gesture

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

My thoughts are with you - be strong.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Jackie Louie
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Lawrence C
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

God be with Steve & Karin as they navigate through this disaster.

Neil Orsini
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

My prayers are with you and your family

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo