Steve Lillys headstone

I’m starting this as a way to hopefully get my family involved in helping me raise funds for Stephen Lillys HeadStone. We didn’t really have a funeral for him couldn’t afford one, so we had some form of one on the beach in South Carolina. However our father was cremated and set free. I would like for him to at least have a head stone. I feel as he at least deserves that and figured I’d Create this and maybe my family for once in their lives could come together on one thing and all chip in. 1,500 is the set goal not the total set price of a headstone, but hey I feel like we waste at least $50 a month on random things that you don’t really notice it. I would pay for it all up front if I could.