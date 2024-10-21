Step Up for Steve and Jill Fields

In September 2022, Hurricane Ian dropped 22 tons of trees around and on our house. Our entire infrastructure was knocked out - A/C, electric, well and water. The roof was smashed in several places with tree penetrating through the ceilings into the kitchen and our only bathroom. Our insurance got the roof back over our heads and gave us back water, power and air. Despite having been with the same insurance company for over thirty years and paying the inflated hurricane deductible that ate up all of our savings, they cut us off before we were made whole. We could have appealed to the state, but the implication was that even if we won we would lose our insurance. That would have resulted in us losing the house for lack of being able to affordably insure the house as required by our VA mortgage. With interest rates three times our current rate, we didn't have the option to refinance and pull equity out. Even with both of us on fixed income, every month we have put what little we can into completing the laundry list of repairs that remained.

In February 2024 the neighboring property burned down in high winds. The house burned down, stored ammunition detonated damaging our house, the heat and explosion of chemicals in the storage sheds melted siding, damaged roofing, and the intensity and speed of the fire forced the fire department to demolish our fencing for access. Steve's quick actions saved our house from burning down, but the neighbor was uninsured. Our insurance won't cover the damage caused by his fire. Still, we put in the work every month to try repair what we could. We still don't have the capital to pay someone to do the work for us so every month everything spare went to house work.

During the 2 years since the first storm, the house has settled causing ruptured pipes, torn caulking, and cracked drywall. With the bathroom sink still inoperative from the original storm, now the kitchen sink is out leaving us with water leaking back into the drywall and kitchen cabinetry. It's paper plates and plastic tableware now that we can't even was dishes.

Around the same time as the fire, Steve started getting sick. The VA couldn't find a cause and they fell back on treating symptoms while he lost 40 pounds during the months that passed waiting for diagnostic testing to become available. In July 2024, Steve had a heart attack and double bypass. He has now lost 60 pounds now and has only just started cardiac rehab. Luckily the Veterans Administration and Medicare covered those hospital bills, but we are falling farther and farther behind on the house. 4 weeks after Steve's heart attack, Jill was hospitalized with pneumonia and a kidney stone. The stone was lazed and a stent was placed in her kidney resulting a weeks stay in the hospital. Treatment for her pulmonary condition continues. Medicare alone won't cover all that though. Because of our medical restrictions, nothing is getting done on the house.

Our savings are gone and the house continues to deteriorate because of the water leaks. The latest hurricane has left us with another 20 feet of tree on the roof, most of the window screens blown out, and the need for a new mobility ramp for the front of the house. We have been fortunate enough that a local church sent some volunteers over to trim back the 3 month backlog of yardwork. That bought us a reprieve from being fined by the county.

It's hard to ask for help. Jill and I have spent our time and talent over the years volunteering in the community where we saw needs and as our health allowed. We both hope to be able to get back to that sooner rather than later. With where the condition of the home stands and our inability to raise funds by other means, you are our only hope.