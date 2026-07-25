Steps Toward Stability: Supporting Aspen's Journey

Hi everyone,

I am writing this because I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone anymore. I am 26 years old, a proud mom to a beautiful 3-year-old, and I am currently pregnant. Right now, instead of preparing for a new baby with joy, I am fighting every single day just to survive and find a safe place to lay my head.

Recently, my child's father put me out of our home, leaving me with nowhere to go but my car. Navigating an unhealthy, dismissive relationship while trying to protect my peace was already exhausting, but being displaced changed everything. While I am currently staying at a shelter, the reality of my daily life is incredibly heavy.

To make things harder, this pregnancy has been physically brutal. I am dealing with severe, constant nausea and hyperptyalism (excessive salivation), which leaves me so incredibly sick that even basic, daily tasks feel like a mountain to climb. Because my car is currently having major mechanical trouble, I haven't even been able to get to the doctor for proper prenatal care. Being this sick, isolated, and stuck at a shelter without a reliable way to get to medical appointments has brought me to one of the lowest points of my life.

The Plan Forward

I am not someone who gives up. I have big plans for my future. I am a licensed insurance agent, and I have a strong, 7 year background of hard work in the cleaning industry. I want nothing more than to launch into my career, get a permanent place of my own, and provide the beautiful, stable life my children deserve. But right now, I am completely stuck. I have no safety net and no family support to lean on.

I cannot successfully work, heal, or carry a healthy pregnancy while living in survival mode from a shelter bed with a broken-down car. I just want to get into a better situation so I can get myself together.

How Your Support Helps

I am asking for your help to build a bridge out of this crisis. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Securing safe, permanent housing (deposit and first month's rent) so my 3-year-old and my unborn baby have a stable home.

Fixing my car so I can finally get to my prenatal doctor visits and have reliable transportation for work.

Basic necessities for my toddler and my pregnancy while I get back on my feet.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story. Accepting that I need help has been a humbling experience, but I am doing this for my kids. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, for your prayers, and for any support you can give.

With love and gratitude,

Aspen



