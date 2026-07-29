Stepping up to the plate

I was recently homeless the past four years due to my father-in-law passing my mother-in-law need my help so I moved in with her and didn’t realize how much help she really needed their in-laws elderly and has a lot of medical issues. She can barely get around her home. I’m trying to get a car so that I can continue to care for her by taking her to appointments getting her medication buying groceries and things we need for our house. I don’t have a job so I stepped to the plate and stepped into help my mother-in-law as best as I can in her time of need. I’m asking for any help so that we can get a car and I can help get her health back in standing as my father-in-law would’ve wanted her to do is a struggle and I try and keep her uplifted and positive and we would appreciate all the help we can get as soon as possible thank you and God bless