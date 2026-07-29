Stepping Stones A final dance

Hello friends, family, and kind hearts,





I am reaching out today because I am ready to close a challenging chapter and take a major step forward. For over two years, I have been working tirelessly to secure a reliable vehicle. As many of you know, being without dependable transportation makes every daily task—from managing work commutes to taking care of family responsibilities—an uphill battle.





Despite doing everything in my power to save and push forward, the rising costs of living and unexpected hurdles have made reaching this milestone incredibly difficult on my own.

I’m not looking for anything fancy; my goal is simply to find a safe, reliable, used car that can get me where I need to go so I can keep working hard and taking care of my daily responsibilities.

How Your Support Helps: Every single dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward:





The purchase of a reliable, inspected pre-owned vehicle as well as crucial startup costs like initial insurance, registration, and title fees to ensure it is completely legal and safe for the road.





Other Ways You Can Help:

If you aren't in a position to give financially, please don't worry. You can still make a massive difference by: Sharing this campaign link on your social media pages and keeping this journey in your thoughts and sending positive vibes my way.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, for your generosity, and for helping me get back on the road to independence.

With immense gratitude,