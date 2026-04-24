STEPPING INTO SCHOOL WITH CONFIDENCE

PROJECT: STEP INTO SCHOOL WITH CONFIDENCE ❤️





My Name is Elizabeth Joel, As an NYSC Corps Member serving in a secondary school in Bayelsa State, I have seen firsthand that many students are eager to learn but lack some of the basic essentials needed for school.





For some of these children, something as simple as a pair of school sandals or a strong school bag can make a huge difference. These are items many of us often take for granted, yet they can greatly impact a child’s confidence, attendance, and learning experience.

This inspired me to begin Project Step Into School With Confidence, an initiative aimed at providing school sandals and school bags to 100 students in need.

I cannot do this alone. I am humbly reaching out to individuals, friends, organizations, and well-meaning supporters to partner with me and help make this vision a reality.

No contribution is too small. Every donation, sponsorship, share, and word of encouragement brings us one step closer to putting smiles on the faces of these children and giving them the confidence they deserve.





Together, we can remind them that they are seen, valued, and worthy of every opportunity to succeed.

A small gesture can make a big difference.



