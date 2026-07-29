Stephen's trip to Spain with the DCJM

Hey everyone!

I’m super excited to share that I have been accepted to the Navigare program!

This means I will be living in Madrid, Spain, with the Disciples of the Hearts of Jesus and Mary (DCJM) from August 15th, 2026, to July 15th, 2027. I will be living in their novitiate house, helping at the DCJM school, Stella Maris, and continuing to discern religious life by sharing in the order’s daily life. I will also be learning Spanish through full immersion, going on and leading a few pilgrimages around Europe, and exploring Spanish Catholic culture and history.

The Disciples of the Hearts of Jesus and Mary is a religious community founded in Spain in 1987. They pull from Pope St. John Paul II and Ignatian spirituality. They have begun to have more of a presence in America, now located in Connecticut, Virginia, and Colorado. They run four schools total, two in Spain and two in the US. If you would like to learn more about their community, their history, and their schools, you can visit their website: https://dcjm.org/usa/.

My goal is to raise $4,500 to help offset the cost of living in Spain. Anything you are willing to donate is greatly appreciated. Any extra money raised will be donated directly to the Disciples. More importantly, I would also like to ask you all for your spiritual support in this journey. Your prayers mean the world to me.