Supporting Stephen Randolph and family

I am raising money for my husband so that I can do the best I can by and for him. I want to be able to get the best attorney for appealing his sentence! I know this is an uphill battle. My state legislator, Kim King, has told me she is forbidden from getting involved since the case is federal. She told me, “Legislative branch even being perceived of coercing the judicial branch is totally unacceptable.”



A Constituent Services Analysis Specialist reached out and gave me options: [on the table.] 1. Appeal, even to the Supreme Court. 2. Hope for the President’s pardon. He said those are my only options.

He gave me the KY bar association phone number and Mitch McConnell’s DC office number, saying start there and they could help me more. He told me this would be an uphill battle.

I have submitted a legal help form to ACLJ [when a friend told me about] Chief Council Jay Sekulow.

My husband was placed in CDF in DC after his sentencing. His lawyer requested he be placed closer to me (KY). FCI Manchester is a possibility.

My husband has been criminalized by a harsh system. He [was able to and took the opportunity to speak] spoke at the sentencing. He was and will always be remorseful for going to the bike rack when announced “WHERE ARE OUR MEN? ALL THE WOMEN ARE ON THE FRONT LINES! WE NEED OUR MEN!!!”

He never went with intent to hurt anyone, he went to hear Donald Trump speak. And something he did in ten seconds has now taken more than ten years of his life.





I need help. I AM [As] a wife, daughter, sister, friend, and I need your help! I want to get him the best. I can not do that without money.

PLEASE GELP ME GET JUSTICE FOR STEPHEN. [Anything] ANY AMOUNT will help!

Thank you for taking the time to read this.