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Stem Cells for All Foundation

Goal$5,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJason Brents

Stem Cells for All Foundation

When doctors told us to “pray to the gods,” for our son because Western medicine had no answers, we did pray to the God of our Lord Jesus Christ. And he led us to discover mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy. The Lord used this therapy to save our son's liver...and his life.


We are launching Stem Cells for All Foundation to enable others in need of financial assistance to access this new, amazing regenerative therapy.


Our son Josiah grew up in China, full of energy like other healthy children. At age 10, just after moving back to the U.S., he was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)—a rare, incurable liver disease. His doctor gave us no hope: “In 5–10 years he will need a liver transplant,” she said. "Is there anything you can do?" we implored. "We don't know what causes PSC, and have nothing to offer you to cure it. Go pray to the gods, or whatever you believe in," she answered.


For 9 more years, Josiah lived with incessant, unbearable itching, constant sores covering every inch of his legs, and the crushing limits of PSC. Then, during his senior year of high school, his health collapsed—his skin turned yellow, his liver numbers spiked, and we were told the worst was coming. In desperation, we prayed, and God answered in an unexpected way: stem cell therapy.


That was nearly two years ago now when Josiah underwent treatment with mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy specifically cultured to target the liver. Because of U.S. red tape, we had to travel to Tijuana, Mexico, and pay out of pocket—on credit cards—to make it happen.


The results?


A miracle.


Josiah is now playing sports again, enjoying life, and finishing his degree at university. His legs are clean, his liver numbers are back to normal, and he continues to maintain a strong, healthy lifestyle. This is what we want to enable others to be able to experience as well.


But here’s the reality: because this life-saving therapy is non-insurance-sanctioned, it remains inaccessible to all but the wealthy.


We want to change that.


People everywhere need hope, help, and access to the amazing power of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy. Like us, they need financial assistance, but this time before they pull out the credit cards and get deep into debt.


Instead of just asking for help with our own bills, our family is setting out to start a foundation. God used stem cells to save our son Josiah, and we believe he can do it for thousands more families just like ours.


Would you join us in building this foundation so that people around the country in desperate need can cover the costs of flying to Tijuana and receiving stem cell therapy?


Every gift, big or small, will make this life-saving therapy available to qualifying Americans in need.


We are partnering with the Christian doctors of 30 years' experience offering mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy at the Bioadvanced Medical Center in Tijuana, Mexico. Learn more about them here: https://www.bioadvancedmc.com/stem-cells-therapy


Thank you for standing with us, and may the Lord Jesus bring healing to our nation through this amazing new therapy.


Jason and Rose Brents (with Josiah Brents)

Founders

Stem Cells for All Foundation

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonbrents/

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