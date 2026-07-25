Help Robert Access Stem Cell Treatment for TBI

My name is Robert Polsky. In 1977, at nineteen years old, I was in a head-on collision that left me with a frontal skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that has shaped every decade of my life since.

After surgery to repair the fracture in my frontal sinus, the lasting effects weren't immediately obvious. I finished college and built a successful business career. Over time, neurological symptoms — dysregulation, cognitive fatigue, and impaired executive function. Eventually, it caught up with me.





Though I had built a beutiful resume, at a young age, but the conditions ended my career and put my on disability. Obvoiusly God had other plans for my life, as I ended up living in multiple countries, persuing possible answers to the mystery of my nervous system, and now I am able, I am publishing about things that had helped me on what I call my Healing Journey.





For decades, I've pursued healing through conventional medicine, meditation retreats, breathwork, somatic practices, and Eastern approaches. That journey produced real results — enough that I wrote a book, Deep Healing Breath, documenting the powerful breath practices that have supported my nervous system recovery. Yet the underlying injury has never fully resolved.





I am now seeking support to access stem cell therapy, a treatment showing genuine promise for TBI recovery. In Medellín, Colombia, costs for neurological cases typically range higher, and I'm raising $20,000 to cover two IV treatments, follow-up care, supplements, and essential support during recovery.





Fluctuating executive function has limited my ability to promote this fundraiser and my other projects — a difficult catch-22, as improved cognitive clarity is exactly what I need to move forward independently and share my journey publicly. This treatment could break that cycle and help me complete my life's work while benefiting others through shared insights.





Any contribution, share, or prayer is deeply appreciated. I plan to publicly share my journey and insights (updates, breath practices, and research learnings) to help others facing similar challenges — turning this into a broader blessing, much like stem cell efforts supporting children's hospitals and regenerative causes.





To learn more about my work, breath practices, and writings, visit breathpractice.com.





Thank you and God bless you! — Robert Polsky























































