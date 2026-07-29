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Stem cell transplant for leukemia

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShelley Ruiz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shelley Ruiz

Stem cell transplant for leukemia

We are trying to raise money for my upcoming stem cell transplant due to my CML is not responding to the TKI medication. This has been a long hard journey for me and my family, with ups and downs and a few twists.


This all started in April of 2025, when my health started declining and my doctor said my labs were abnormal, so they ran test after test. A few months go by and they refer me to a hematology oncology doctor, who then runs more labs. Then we moved on to bone marrow biopsy. They diagnosed me with chronic myeloid leukemia with the philidelphia chromosome.


I have been perscribed 3 different TKI medications. The first one had me in the ER after a week, my body could not tolerate the disatinib. Then they perscribe bosutinib, the pharmacy tried to get this medication for 2 weeks with no luck. Then they gave me nilotinib, and I have been taking that since November of 2025. This medication is not working, so now we have moved to a stem cell transplant.


We have done all the testing and typing to find my donor. My medical bills are already over the $10000.00 mark.


Now we have to wait to find the funding. According to the doctor the outlook is very favorable, but it needs to be done soon.


I am asking for donation simple because I do not have alot of family or support, I have 4 grown children, they help where they can but honestly it isnt enough this time.


Prayer are most welcomed. Thank you in advance.

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