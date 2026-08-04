Hello, I am the mother of a beautiful five-year-old daughter with Level 3 autism. Although she has made small steps forward, she remains minimally verbal and requires substantial support in every aspect of her daily life. Communication is one of her greatest challenges, making it difficult for her to express her needs, feelings, and wants. As a parent, it is heartbreaking to watch her struggle to connect with the world around her.

Our family has dedicated countless hours to therapies, medical appointments, and educational services in hopes of helping her reach her fullest potential. While we remain committed to these interventions, we continue to search for additional options that may improve her quality of life. We understand that stem cell therapy for autism is still being studied and is not an established treatment, but after careful research and consultation, we have decided to pursue it with the hope that it may offer meaningful benefits for our daughter.

Unfortunately, the cost of treatment is far beyond what our family can comfortably afford. Like many parents of children with significant disabilities, we balance ongoing medical expenses, therapies, specialized care, and everyday household responsibilities. Financial assistance would help make this opportunity possible and ease the burden of providing every resource we can for our daughter.

Our greatest hope is to give her every reasonable chance to develop more communication, independence, and a better quality of life. We know there are no guarantees, but we also know we will always wonder “what if” if we don’t pursue every opportunity available to help her.

Thank you for taking the time to consider our application. We are sincerely grateful for your compassion, generosity, and support of families like ours.



