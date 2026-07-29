Steadfast Through the Storm

I never imagined that after rebuilding my life across Zimbabwe, the UK, and Canada, I would be here again — starting over with nothing.





Through no fault of my own, I lost my home, my stability, and my employment. I am now on welfare while actively applying for work every day.





I’ve always rebuilt. I’ve always worked. I’ve always served.

But right now, I need help to stay housed and cover basic needs while I secure employment.





My journey has been shaped by steadfast leadership — working any job available while studying at night and part‑time to earn my HR certification, postgraduate qualifications, and Master’s degree. I’ve helped organizations in Toronto strengthen culture and operations, and I am ready to contribute again.





If you are able to give or pray for me during this time, I am deeply grateful.

Your support helps me stay steady while I rebuild once more.