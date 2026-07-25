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Stay at home mom's dream of a small business

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJackie Martinez

Stay at home mom's dream of a small business

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, I am currently in the process of building a mobile snow cone trailer. I know that probably sounds a bit basic or perhaps bland, but it is so much more. My goal is to be able to serve delicious and affordable treats to the wonderful communities around me. In this economy, many families, friends, and neighbors are having to forgo the simplest of joys in life, because, lets face it, nothing is affordable these days. And as a mother of two small boys, let alone just a regular human being, that reality is just devastating. So I would love to change that. I truly believe that one simple treat can brighten even the cloudiest of days. My mission is to help my community continue to create pockets of joy and bring happiness to those around me one snow cone at a time. And I know that I am more than capable of providing that service with kindness, quality, and affordability. Snow cones are a great, low cost treat that will help create smiles, rather than additional stress for mothers and fathers, or just the average Jane or Joe who simply want their children or themselves to enjoy a nostalgic and memorable moment. As a first generation Mexican American, growing up in the 90's and early 2000's, snow cones (or a raspado) are one of my favorite childhood treats that I think our children deserve to enjoy just as much as we did.  

  

   As previously stated, I am currently in the process of building a mobile snow cone trailer myself. This will allow me to serve my local communities at any time, location, or event. While a fixed location would be wonderful, and perhaps a long term goal, being mobile gives me the opportunity to cater to the wants and needs of my local businesses, schools, and sports teams. As well as anyone who would love a snow cone birthday party or fun memorable desert hour for their wedding. And while my hometown has wonderful places to dine or enjoy a lovely cup of coffee or tea, there are no other mobile snow cone businesses, and only 1 fixed location within a 40-50 mile radius. And though they are indeed busy, they are also restricted to their building location. I would love to have the opportunity to change that for my community. I have done vast amounts of research on starting a snow cone business, the equipment I will be using, the best cone sizes, the best price point for my products and for my patrons, the most efficient work lay out, and food trailer build outs. Thankfully due to my father, I am quite handy and confident in my skills to complete my trailer build. I have researched the most popular flavors and combinations sold by not only other small mobile snow cone businesses through out our country, but also from the largest well established companies that supply syrups, concentrates, ice shaving machines, and any additional equipment needed. I did this to curate a menu that is proven to be popular and profitable. I am also planning to provide sugar free and dye free options, and even pup cones, so that no one is excluded from enjoying one of my creations. And because of the large percentage of return on investment, I will be able to keep the prices low in order to continue to be an affordable option for everyone in my community. I have obtained my LLC, EIN, and business licensing information through my local town hall and surrounding cities. I live in a location where I am surrounded by several small to medium sized, yet well established cities that all host their own events, farmers markets, food truck rallies, holiday parades, and plenty more opportunities for future business ventures. And they're all missing a snow cone vender. I am informed on how my trailer needs to be built in order to comply with locals code requirements to pass inspection with flying colors. I am also in contact with other successful local food truck businesses who have been kind enough to share their wisdom, advice, and support for my goals. 


  I am incredibly motivated to accomplish my dreams of not only serving my community, but being a role model for my children, and showing them that anything is possible with a little elbow grease and a lot of determination and faith. Im a hard worker, a quick learner, I know when to push forward or when to adjust and pivot into the best direction. I love my community and want to not only provide affordability, but also be able to help more in the future through local charities and non profits in order to give back and help those in need build a better future for all of our children. I think improving the world we know begins at home by starting locally. I truly believe I can do this. Im just praying that someone else also believes enough in me and my dreams to help me move forward. I thank you for any and all consideration and appreciate the time you've allowed me to share my hopes and wishes on my future business endeavor.  


"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."- Proverbs 3:5-6

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