Stay at home mom one income minimum wage

I am a first time stay at home mom to a 11 month old baby girl. My husband works overtime with minimum wage and we still always end up short on our bills, gas, and groceries. We have been denied snap benefits and our states Wic office only provides formula for another month before shortening our daughter’s benefits. We are extremely behind on our rent and utilities and we can’t afford childcare and only have one vehicle that we can barely afford gas for especially now with raised gas prices. I didn’t want to turn to this because I know there are people who have it worse off than me..but I am desperate and we need as much help as we can get..thank you and God bless you..