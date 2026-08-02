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Mapping Human History: A Time Capsule Project

Fundraiser created byMichael Staveley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Staveley

Mapping Human History: A Time Capsule Project

What would you put in a time capsule for future generations?

What would you want them to know about where we came from - and how we got here?


What did we do right? What did we do wrong?


These are the questions that started this project eight years ago. They're the same questions that keep it growing today.


STAV Connects is an independent, evidence-based mapping of the entire sweep of human history - from the origins of human communication to the institutions, networks, families, and events shaping the world right now - built node by node, source by source, entirely from the public record.

60,000+ nodes. Growing every day.


From the origins of writing in Mesopotamia to the founding networks behind the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, and the United Nations - every connection documented, every claim sourced.


No speculation. No agenda. No exclamation marks. Just documented, cross-referenced, publicly sourced human history - mapped with the rigor it deserves.


The goal is simple and enormous: build the most comprehensive record of human civilization ever assembled by one person - and preserve it in a form future generations can actually use. A time capsule worthy of everything humanity has been through to get here.


This is not a media company. There is no advertising. There are no sponsors. There is no institutional funding. This project exists entirely on passion, time, and the belief that this record needs to exist.


What funding does is remove the restrictions that passion alone cannot overcome:


A single primary source document recently identified - an internally distributed 1942 publication limited to 100 numbered copies, never commercially available, directly relevant to the core research - is currently available for $3,800 AUD. No university library. No digital archive. No other known pathway to this material. This is what funding makes possible: access to the irreplaceable record that exists nowhere else.



If you've ever felt that the full story of where we came from deserves to be told honestly - this is that project.


Help build the time capsule.


stavconnects.com

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