A post-COVID narrative feature film on what actually happened to our country — and what could have. Indeed, if we just told you about the last decade, you probably wouldn’t believe it. So we’ve decided to show it to you. But only if you’ll help us get the truth out on one of the most troubling periods in recent history before it too gets ‘canceled.’

Written by a former member of Congress, author and talk show host, State of Deception tells the harrowing story of ‘deep state’ spying, secret lab leaks, riots, and orchestrated pandemic psychosis that harassed, censored and isolated young and old alike. They even shut down our churches.

An era still reeling from border invasions, political violence and war.

BUT WHAT IF NONE OF IT WAS AN ACCIDENT?

What if far darker forces were behind the chaos that threatened (and still does?) our way of life? Worse, what if they got away with it? Yes, it all sounds like a conspiracy — until it isn’t.

Welcome to State of Deception.

History belongs to those who write it. But it also belongs to those who tell it in the most entertaining way possible. All the nonfiction books, documentaries and talk shows certainly help, but as a former broadcaster, I can tell you that the shelf life of a TV talk show is about a day.

It’s one and done.

We need something more ‘lasting.’ Something different. Something that keeps delivering the truth in an impactful and captivating way every time someone sees it. I’m glad to say I think we’ve found it in State of Deception. A suspenseful period piece of historical fiction that will engage a wider audience while opening its eyes.

And that is how you change the culture one step at a time.

FRANKLY, OUR TIMING COULDN’T BE BETTER

There’s a longing for the truth and more avenues for people to see it than ever. That’s why we’re scouting locations, assembling cast and crew and planning a shooting schedule once funding is complete.

And you can help get State of Deception’ to the big (and little) screen. And in the process be the first to see it online, get exclusive tickets for our premiere and more.

Our funders will be part of the team. Behind the scenes, in the credits, through product placements or by just being patriotic contributors to a classic political thriller about what the so-called ‘experts’ did with power. From speech codes to snitch lines; from paid protests to lockdowns; from warrantless wiretaps to mask mandates; from border invasions to assassinations.

There is so much distrust still out there.

Which is why, frankly, the timing couldn’t be better as new details on this troubling period continue to emerge everyday. There are also fundamental changes in the industry that makes producing and distributing a film project like this quite doable.

YOU’LL RECOGNIZE THE STORYLINE



In a Capitol ruled by corrupt media and money, a newly elected Midwestern Senator stumbles upon a vast conspiracy and starts to connect the dots between a nation in turmoil and a globalist cabal gone 'viral' in more ways than one. Soon he’s in a life or death struggle in a riveting race against time to save the country — and himself.

State of Deception is about power, conscience, and the cost of truth — not just in speeches or headlines, but behind closed doors. It’s about quiet deals, moral compromise, and the moment when choosing comfort becomes choosing complicity.

WHY THIS FILM

This is not a documentary. It’s a feature film grounded in character, consequence, and restraint. And yes, the power of prayer. The goal is not to merely inform, but to put the audience inside the pressure and let them feel what it costs to do the right thing when the system is built to prevent it.

We believe stories carry moral weight. As they say, politics is downstream of culture and our culture is shaped by the stories we tell—and the ones others are afraid to tell.

WHY WE’RE CROWDFUNDING

Independent films that challenge powerful institutions are rarely funded through traditional channels. They are often diluted, softened, or never made at all.

Crowdfunding allows us to protect the integrity of this story, retain creative independence, and build the film alongside people who believe telling the truth about this troubled time is important. Your support helps us make this film without answering to corporate, political, or ideological gatekeepers.

Every contribution—large or small—is an act of stewardship.

WHAT YOU’RE SUPPORTING

Your support helps fund:

Principal photography using real-world, contained locations

Professional cast and crew

Post-production (editing, sound, color, and music)

Festival preparation and distribution outreach.

Every dollar moves the film closer to completion – and closer to an audience.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

This film is about systems of power and personal responsibility. Think of these contribution levels as where you might stand inside that system.





🏛️ The Page — $20

Paying attention—and choosing to stand for truth.

Includes:

Name listed on the campaign Supporters page

Access to ongoing campaign updates





🗂️ The Staffer — $35

Seeing how the system and being quiet about it works.

Includes:

Everything above

Early access to the teaser trailer before public release





🧠 The Chief of Staff — $50

Stewarding a story about power and conscience.

Includes:

Everything above

Access to a private behind-the-scenes update

Name listed in the film’s end credits under “Special Thanks”





📎 The Advocate — $75

Supporting outcomes guided by principle.

Includes:

Everything above

Invitation to a private livestream Q&A during post-production

Access to a selected behind-the-scenes scene or sequence





🕵️ The Whistleblower — $100

Choosing courage when silence would be easier.

Includes:

Everything above

Early online access to the completed film before public release

Name listed in the credits under “Associate Supporters”





🗃️ The Record Preserved — $250+

Helping ensure truth and its lessons are never buried.

Includes:

Everything above

Invitation to a private virtual screening and discussion

Personal thank-you message

Name listed in the credits under “Campaign Patrons”

WHY IT MATTERS

As we said, stories shape the culture long before laws do. If free and independent voices don’t speak to the truth, only the approved narrative remains. We’ve had plenty of that already.

By supporting State of Deception, you’re helping ensure this story is told honestly, carefully, and without compromise. And it’s lessons never forgotten.

Thank you for standing with us.