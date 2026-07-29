Statement of Impact: Residential Building

After the recent loss of my mum, in 2023, I engaged a builder to undertake essential renovation work on my home. This individual deliberately misled me by presenting a falsified builder’s license and fraudulent insurance certificates. Trusting these credentials, I moved forward with the project, only for the builder to abruptly abandon the site. He absconded with over $30,000 of my hard-earned money, leaving my home completely unfinished and structurally compromised.

To compound the devastation, the builder has since declared bankruptcy. Because of his insolvency and the fraudulent nature of his documentation, I am left with zero legal avenue to recover my lost funds or claim damages.

As a single person living alone, I do not possess the trade skills or physical capacity to rectify this damage myself. The emotional and financial toll has been overwhelming. Since 2023, I have been working multiple jobs, sacrificing my time, health, and well-being to scraping together the funds required to fix this disaster.

The reality of my situation is incredibly bleak. I have struggled immensely to find a licensed builder willing to take on this project. Most reputable contractors are reluctant to touch another builder's defective work due to liability reasons. The feedback I have received so far indicates that the existing work is of such poor quality that a simple repair is likely not possible; the majority of it must be replaced or potentially rebuilt.

What was meant to be an investment in my future has become a multi-year nightmare. I am trapped in an unfinished house, working around the clock, and facing the reality of paying twice to have the same work completed and some from scratch.





I am pleading for the financial support to help get back on track and make my once home a complete home once again. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.



