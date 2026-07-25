State to state conversion of family and calling!

Hi first of all thanks for reading my fundraiser story! , I recently made a change and I relocated my family because I felt a strong calling to go to Florida from New York. It was a very brave move.it has been more difficult than I anticipated . I'm 72 years old and I am raising my granddaughter which is 11 years old. We are living from month to month on only a small social security check of $1,199.00. The rents here are very high, $2000 and up. But, my bills are over $400. My car was vandalized while I was out of town. At the time I didn't have insurance on it. So I ended up loosing the car and my mode of transportation. Trying to save for a new car on the money I have coming in is disappointing! Also groceries are really expensive. I left my 12 string guitar in New York and I'm going to have to buy a new one. The calling I have is to continue to take my music, song and personal care products to the less fortunate.. I'm believing Godthat I will be able to get back on my feet with donations like yours through givesendgo fundraisers! I need a car and a 12 string guitar so that I can get back with my gigs helping the less fortunate and prayerfully be able to tell people about Jesus and the wonderful gift of forgiveness and the blessed hope of

God to be His hands and feet and have the assurance of going to heaven.. it would mean so much to me and my granddaughter to see funds come in so we can bye that car and get another 12 string guitar. I have always paid it Forward so I know how nice it is to help other people! If you can help us financially or just in prayer or both I will be eternally grateful! Thank you so much! My ❤️ to your ❤️.