A home for Stasik

Stasik and his family live in a small village in northern Moldova, Europe's poorest nation. In the winter of 2022, their home caught fire. Of the five rooms, only two remained inhabitable. The end of COVID and the Ukraine war hindered efforts to raise the $18,000 necessary to buy this five member family - of whom two are handicapped - a new home (with indoor plumbing!) near town and near Phoenix Centre where Stasik attends after-school program. Please help us get this precious family out of their mold-ridden house! Thank you. The Minjin Project (minjinproject.com) is a 501 C-3 located in Florida, U.S.A. Its principles, David and Barbara Crossman live in Chisinau, Moldova which has been there home for nine years.